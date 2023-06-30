Gary Gordon Alexander Published 4:18 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

May 10, 1949 – June 28, 2023

Graveside services for Gary Gordon Alexander, 74, of Natchez who died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at UMMC in Jackson will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Natchez National Cemetery under the

direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Rita Alexander, mother-in-law Louise McLemore, and sister, Dena Thornton.

Survivors include his wife, Janice McLemore Alexander, his daughter, Jennifer Rutland and husband Eddie, his sister, Alexis Faust and husband Fred, brother Woodroe Alexander and wife Marilyn, and

grandchildren, Blake Rutland and Blair Rutland. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Nicky Stoltenberg, Brad Thornton, Stacy Wagoner, Alexis Burton, Will Alexander, Crystal Isbell, Emily Wiggins and several great nieces and nephews.

Gary was a NASCAR Fan, loved working on old cars, especially Chevrolets. He was also a New Orleans Saints fan. He was an honest, hardworking, and dependable person. He was private and very patriotic. Always quiet unless you knew how to talk about cars with him. He was in the United States Air Force for eight years and was proud of his military service. He served during the Vietnam War. Gary worked for Xerox, Armstrong, Grand Gulf, and Alexander Body Shop.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Janice McLemore, in 1967 and they were married for 56 years. He loved and provided for his family. He loved his daughter, Jennifer. The first time he laid eyes on her, he thought she was perfect in every way. He loved her husband Eddie Wayne and knew she had found her perfect match. He was blessed to have Blake for a grandson, someone always willing to go to car shows with him. He thought Blair was beautiful in every way. Always asking Jennifer “Where has Blair gone now, and when is she coming home?”

Pallbearers will be Woodroe Alexander, Blake Rutland, Will Alexander, Trey Isbell, Les Stoltenberg, Brad Thornton, Lil Will Alexander, and Ethan Isbell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Fred Faust and Eddie Rutland.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.