Packs buy building downtown at 400 Main St.; A Gallerie boutique to remain Published 1:36 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez part-time residents Tammy and Wes Pack closed Friday morning on the purchase of 400 Main St., the building at the corner of Main and South Pearl streets.

Edna J. Murray of Murray Land and Homes Realty brokered the purchase.

The building is home to A Gallerie, the boutique owned by Kaelin Daye.

A Gallerie is staying put, Tammy Pack said.

“It was most important to me that A Gallerie be able to stay. Kaelin is a wonderful young entrepreneur. I’m so proud of her and I support her, so they are going to stay,” she said.

Natchez real estate is a good investment, Pack said in explaining her motivation in making the purchase.

The Packs own Absolute Charm Real Estate in Fredericksburg, Texas, which is an affiliate of eXp Realty Group. Fredericksburg is the Packs’ full-time residence. The couple bought and are renovating the historic house Holly Hedges. They hope to have it complete by November.

“As a Realtor, I like looking at all real estate. I wanted to be able to have an office here to potentially expand our real estate agency and our short-term rentals here. In Mississippi, you can’t sell real estate without a physical building in a commercial area. With this building, we can grow our business as fast or as slowly as we want,” she said.

In addition to the A Gallerie boutique, the building has an office space appropriate for Packs’ needs, as well as a long-term rental apartment complete with a balcony upstairs.

“We could have bought a larger building, but this building has been recently renovated and we thought, let’s share the space and grow organically,” Pack said. “I mean, you can’t go wrong buying a building in Natchez that is located across the corner from the Eola (a former historic hotel). How would we ever regret that? Whether it’s a year from now or longer, the renovation of that historic hotel going to happen. We knew this was our opportunity to buy this fabulous building.”