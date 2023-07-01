ACSO arrests corrections deputy; alleges she brought meth, marijuana and tobacco into jail

Published 10:25 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Fakhrun Nisa

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has arrested on of its employees for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs and tobacco into the Adams County Jail.

Fakhrun Nisa, a correction deputy at the jail, has been charged with introduction of a controlled substance into a penal facility and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was arrested June 29.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Nisa while on duty attempted to smuggle approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, approximately 25 grams of marijuana, a schedule I controlled substance, and tobacco when she was apprehended by deputies.

Nisa was arraigned by Adams County Justice Court Judge Eileen Maher. Her bond was set at $250,000.

“This type of action will never be tolerated and Nisa will have to face the consequences of her actions,” Patten said. “I am proud of my staff for keeping the contraband from being dispersed inside the facility. I have some of the most honest, hardworking, dedicated deputies that can be found anywhere and Nisa’s actions are not a reflection of my staff. This is the action of one person who crossed the line and now will have to answer for what she did.”

 

