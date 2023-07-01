Mary Ann Burden Published 11:13 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Dec. 1, 1934 – June 27, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Mary Ann Burden, 88, of Vidalia, who departed this earthly life on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Vidalia will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephens Baptist Church with Bro. Troy Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Mary was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Concordia Parish, the daughter of Lucinda Middleton Bush and Sandy Bush, Jr. She attended Concordia High School and was a retired domestic worker. Mrs. Burden received Christ and was baptized on Oct. 11, 1998. She was a member of St. Stephens Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Burden; her daughter, Imogene Bush; her sister, Alma Crosby and her brother, James Tuesno.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Kenneth Burden (Benita), Samuel Burden, and Troyd Burden (Trina); daughters, Doretta Walker (Winston), Lauretha Collins, Mary Seals (Orshay), and Tricia Burden; great-granddaughter she raised, Dwayre Bush; sister, Florence Matthews; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Special thanks to Enhabit Home Health. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com