Crime Reports: Sunday, July 2, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Carl Anthony Terrell, 54, 418 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $255.00 on first count and $477.50 on second count.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Oak Court.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on High Street.

Civil matter on South Shields Lane.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Open door on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

False alarm on Ratcliff Place.

Suspicious activity on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Adams Circle.

Accident on North Canal Street.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Grand larceny on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Briarwood Road.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Threats on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Fakhrrun Nisa, 32, Cherry Street, Vidalia, La., on charges of introduction of contraband into jail and two counts of sale, possession of use of controlled substance. Held on $250,000 bond.

Anderson Charles Tenner, 40, North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Louis Wayne Spillers, 20, Pernell Street, Natchez, on charger of conspiracy to commit murder. Held on $750,000 bond.

James Shontrell Thompson, 35, Killeen Street, Killeen, Texas, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Threats on West Wilderness Road.

Reports — Thursday

Property damage on Magnolia Avenue.

Disturbance on Rand Acres Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Dog problem on Case Street.

Trespassing on Sedgefield Road.

Unwanted subject on Pineview Drive.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Simple assault on Lotus Drive.

Disturbance on Old Johnson Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Deshane Jefferson, 27, 500 Lincoln Ave., theft greater than $1,000. No bond set.

Zaylon Brown, 18, 103 Aspen St., sexual battery. No bond set.

Kyisha Watson, 24, 496 Lincoln Ave., theft greater than $1,000. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Welfare check on US 84.

Criminal trespass on Ralphs Road.

Welfare check on Donald Drive.

Unwanted person on Cowan Street.

Theft on Main Street.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 906.

Disturbance on Whites Lane.

Possession of stolen property on Whites Lane.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Disturbance on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on US 84.

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive.

Missing person on Dianne Street.

Threats on Latmore Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Eagle Road.