Weather perfect for 31st annual Blessing of the Flotilla on Lake St. John Published 10:11 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — The results are in and winners have been announced from the 31st Blessing of the Flotilla Saturday on Lake St. John.

The flotilla was dedicated this year to the late Dave Kimbro, better known as Rosco on the Radio, long-time DJ with Listen Up Y’all Media and Lake St. John resident.

Grand Marshals for the flotilla were the Steckler family.

First place in the flotilla went to Paige Foster with The Pirates float. Second place went to Mike Cook and his Proud Mary Tribute to Tina Turner. Third place went to Sherri Atwell for The Patriotic Pelicans.

Best decorated pier winner was Bucky Mulholland.

The flotilla is a project of the Lake St. John Foundation.