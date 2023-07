DeEtter W. Edwards Published 12:06 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for DeEtter W. Edwards, 85, of Fayette, MS, who died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Merit Health Vicksburg, will be at First New Life Seventh Adventist Church in Fayette, MS, on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev Richard Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.