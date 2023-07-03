Felton Thompson Sr. Published 4:42 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

Jan. 6, 1949 – June 25, 2023

Funeral Services for Felton Thompson Sr., 74, of Ferriday, LA, who died June 25, 2023, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Church of God in Christ in Ferriday, LA, with Minister Etoyce Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Old Mount Olive Cemetery in Jonesville, LA, under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com