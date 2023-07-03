Gene McGehee Published 4:36 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

Nov. 6, 1929 – June 29, 2023

NATCHEZ — Services for Gene McGehee, 93, of Natchez, MS, who went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2023, at Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center surrounded by their amazing staff were held Monday, July 3, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS with Rev. Brian Monehan officiating.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. McGehee was born November 6, 1929, in Natchez, MS, the son of the late Jimmie McGehee and Catherine Hales Marlin and CJ Marlin.

He led his Natchez High School teams to three consecutive Big Eight titles in basketball from 1948-1950. After high school, Gene attended Wesson Copiah- Lincoln Community College on a basketball scholarship. In 1968, he started officiating sports until 1977 when he moved to New Orleans to work in the hospitality industry. After retirement, he moved back to Natchez and returned to officiating sports. Gene was honored with the 21st Distinguished American award from the Miss-Lou Football Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Newman; step-children Dennis, Cindy, Steve and Tony Bass; grandchildren Bryan Melton, Matt and Emily Pees, Heather Bass, Dallas Bass, Kristina Nicholson, Christie Bass, TJ Bass, Ashley Bass; great-grandchildren Wyatt Pees, Adelyn Pees, Sam Roberts; one sister, Jimmie-Nell Bond of California; and special friends Mildred Dunn, Betty Gail Freeman, Megan Nunez and The Boys; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. McGehee was preceded in death by his wives, Mazie Trindle McGehee, Shirley Simpson McGehee; daughter Barbara-Nell Kirby, son Gene McGehee Jr.; grandson Kaleb Melton.

Pallbearers were Tony Byrnes, Wes Foster, Kerrie Kaiser, Jerry Walker, Drew David and Dennis Bass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.