Lucius Andrews Published 12:10 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

Dec. 9, 1928 – March 16, 2023

CLAYTON – Memorial services for Lucius “Buck” Andrews, 94, of Clayton, LA, formerly of Vidalia, LA will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Clayton Baptist Church in Clayton, LA, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.