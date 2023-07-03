Woman arrested after an apparent gunfight in Vidalia injures bystander Published 10:34 am Monday, July 3, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — One person has been arrested and at least one person has been injured after what appears to be a gunfight Sunday evening in Vidalia.

Concordia Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Concordia Park Ave. just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. One woman was arrested and other suspects are still at large as of Monday morning.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Director Brandy Spears said that according to witness statements, multiple rounds were fired during what appears to be a family dispute involving four to five people.

A woman who was not involved was struck with multiple gunshot wounds and transported by a family member to Trinity Medical Center, Spears said, adding it her wounds were superficial and that the victim should be OK.

Responding authorities transferred the case over to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, which quickly arrested 26-year-old Dantashia Monique McGuire on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Investigators believe others had fired shots, Spears added.

The investigation by CID remains ongoing.