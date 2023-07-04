Music, games, food and fireworks highlight Miss-Lou July 4 celebration Published 10:37 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1 of 5

NATCHEZ — By 9 p.m. Tuesday night, not a vacant square inch of concrete or land for parking was available from the length of Canal and Broadway and side streets in both directions.

Thousands of Miss-Lou residents — young and old and in between — lined the Bluff in Natchez, waiting to get a glimpse of the July 4 Fireworks show, which did not disappoint. Fireworks commenced at 9:30 p.m. as promised and concluded with a spectacular grand finale at 9:45 p.m.

While clouds threatened rain earlier in the evening, it held off and made for a beautiful summer evening, which began with Live at Five at 5 p.m. and included a tribute to veterans of World War II.

Email newsletter signup

The city and sponsors of the event had games and activities for children, while businesses like Concordia Bank, Home Bank, Performance Dodge and Nola Lending, provided tents for those who needed shade and handed out bottled water. City staffers and volunteers worked hard during the heat of the afternoon putting up industrial-size fans and misting fans, which helped keep participants cool.

The band Cha Cha Boo — consisting of Gary Caldwell on bass and backup vocals and Tommy Porter drums and backup vocals, Travis McDonald on guitar and lead vocals and Alan Goodwin on guitar and backup vocals — started the music off.

“I love Live at Five. I come to all of them that I can,” said Dottie Gaudet. “What is nice is when they do Live at Five when the boats are in. It’s a great welcome to Natchez.”