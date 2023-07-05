‘COMMITTED’: Interim Superintendent McDonald-Green addresses NASD, community in letter about coming school year Published 9:09 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — Zandra McDonald-Green now leads Natchez-Adams School District as the Interim Superintendent, a position she does not take lightly, according to a letter she addressed to students, staff, parents, school partners and the community at large coming into the position.

Green has dedicated more than 25 years to NASD in the roles of teacher, principal and deputy superintendent and is an alumnus of the school district.

As such, Green said, “I recognize the rich tradition and pride of Bulldog Nation. I am committed to continuing to foster an environment that cultivates excellence, supports individuality, and encourages personal growth as we ensure that every student receives an outstanding education that equips them to excel in life.

“I recognize that the work to be done can only be achieved through collaboration and open communication. I firmly believe in both. I value your input. Together, we will continue to work tirelessly to foster strong partnerships between students, parents, educators, and the wider community. By working as a cohesive unit, we can create an education system that nurtures the creativity and development of the whole child.”

Green takes the helm of NASD after Superintendent Fred Butcher officially retired on June 30, having spent seven years in that role with Green working right along beside him in the role of deputy superintendent.

Green said for next year, her commitments are to students first, to service and respect, to results, and growth. These four pillars would be the “guideposts” to how she and NASD faculty and staff conduct their actions, she said.

“Student progress and success are our primary focus,” she states. “All partners play a role in student success and deserve respectful, trusting and supportive relationships. We are all responsible. … We are all accountable for student learning because results matter. … We will remain committed to challenging and growing our students and staff because, in NASD, excellence is the expectation.”

Additionally, Green said she would be committed to “showing up every day in service to the students, staff, parents, school partners, and the community at large in partnership as we work together to achieve our big ideas.”

“Over the coming weeks and months, I eagerly look forward to engaging with each of you in meaningful conversations regarding the future direction of our district,” she said. “Together, we will build upon the achievements of the past and chart a path toward an even brighter future.

I am humbled, honored and excited to embark on this incredible journey. Let us work hand in hand to inspire, challenge and empower our students to reach their fullest potential. The adventure begins now!”

To read the full letter, click here.