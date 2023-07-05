Crime Reports: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Walter Earl Campbell, 61, 1303 New Salem Road, McCall Creek, on charge of carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Kelvin Dewayne Jones, 42, 423B Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less) and larceny – trespass less than larceny. No bond set on either charge.

Daniel Alton Holmes, 50, 436 Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Rykeysha Shantrell Glover, 29, 200 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Alan Dean Foster, 63, 2147 Second Street, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and larceny: motor vehicle theft. No bond set on either charge.

Tyler Allen Boyd, 32, 1101 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $1,750.00.

Corey Mondrell Jones, 23, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of false pretense. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Malicious mischief on North Union Street.

Prowler on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Prentiss Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on South Shields Lane.

Accident on State Street.

False alarm on Margaret Avenue.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loud noise/music on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Accident on West Steirs Lane.

Accident on T Waring Bennet Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Traffic stop at Overpass.

Traffic stop at Kingdom Hall.

Burglary on South Circle Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Reckless driving on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Harassment on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Ratcliff Place.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 South.

Stolen vehicle on Lewis Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Accident on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Forrest Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Roselawn Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Shawn Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Alayshia Rean Walls, 21, Adams Lane Southeast, Meadville, on charges of expired tag, no child restraint, and no proof of insurance. Held on $742.75 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jacorey Creeshad Carter, 27, Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charge of seat belt violation. Released on $457.50 bond.

Archie Kentrell Doss, 30, Ford Street, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Released on $500.00 bond.

Troy Anthony Proby, 45, Grennell Lane, Natchez, on charge of seat belt violation. Held on $722.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Jarrett Bank, 24, Oak Hill Drive, Natchez, on charges of speeding, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana. Released on $2,000 bond.

Mark Lavelle Sturdivant, 36, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary. Released on $20,000 bond.

Marieshala Aerriel Ware, 24, Case Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated domestic violence, driving while license suspended, and no insurance. Held on $1,374.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Steam Plant Road.

Accident on King Circle.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Reports — Saturday

Robbery on Azalea Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on State Park Road.

False alarm on Dixie Drive.

Accident on Lotus Drive.

Disturbance on State Park Road.

Reports — Friday

Five intelligence reports on State Street.

Two disturbances on Gregory Circle.

Disturbance on Hoskins Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Kudzu Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Assisting other agency on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Intelligence report on Gregory Circle.

Threats on Lake Montrose Road.

Alarm on Hidden Creek Lane.

Traffic stop on Upper Kingston Road.

Accident on Wildlife Way.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kenneth Woods Jr., 25, 408 Louisiana 565 Wildsville, simple criminal damage to property (felony). No bond set.

Dantashia McGuire, 26, 146 Lewis Drive, Natchez, aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Candace Green, 36, 214 Louisiana 906, Monterey, driving while intoxicated, hit and run, careless operation and driving under suspension. Bond set at $4,485.

Tucker L. Kifer, 38, 1755 Louisiana 568, Ferriday, driving while intoxicated (first offense). Bond set at $1,625.

Arrests — Saturday

Victoria Boone, 36, 5 Rainbow St., Natchez, possession of schedule II and schedule IV drugs, left of center, and warrant for simple burglary. No bond set.

Jonathan Newman, 41, 5 Rainbow St., Natchez, possession of schedule II and schedule IV drugs. No bond set.

Geoffrey Flattmann, 54, 1046 U.S. 61 South, Natchez, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and careless operation. Bond set at $1,985.

Tony Stevenson Jr., 25, 269 Deville Drive, Jonesville, bench warrant for failure to appear or speeding and driving under suspension. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Stephanie Tyson, 39, 114 Elmwood St., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Randrellius Goings, 20, 27497 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, simple burglary (seven counts), attempted simple burglary (11 counts) and criminal damage. No bond set.

Shameka Mosely, 29, 117 Eas Bradford St., No. 2, Gena, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Antron Leonard, 32, 206 Galloway St., Clayton, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.Jason G. Tyson, 42, 114 Elmwood St., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports unavailable

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

James C. Johnston, 47, 413 Cranfield Road, Roxie, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and criminal trespass. No bond set.

Chasity Hammers, 49, 1225 Peach St., Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice. Bond set at $750.