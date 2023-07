Jerry Wayne Franklin Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Nov. 24, 1952 – July 3, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Jerry Wayne Franklin, 70, of Ridgecrest, LA, will be held at Faith Tabernacle in Vidalia, on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ronald Hall and Bro. Clayton Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.