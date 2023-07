Arthur Ray Counsel Published 12:12 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Arthur Ray Counsel, 61, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, June 16, 2023, in Fayette, MS will be at Spencer Funeral Home Chapel in Fayette, MS on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Poplar Hill AME Church cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.