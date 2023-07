Bud Owen Williams Published 12:13 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Bud Owen Williams, 76, of Fayette, MS who died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be at Greater Faith Worship Center in Fayette, MS on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Green Leaf Baptist Church cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.