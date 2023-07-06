Dixie Louise Standifer Allen Published 12:14 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Feb. 17, 1941 – June 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – A Memorial Service for Dixie Louise Standifer Allen, 82, of Natchez who died Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Natchez, will be held in the Fall.

Mrs. Allen was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Delhi, LA the daughter of Johnny Ray Standifer and Esta Bain Standifer.

Dixie graduated from Northeast State University in 1962 with a degree in Upper Elementary Education.

She and her husband were the owners of Natchez Stockyards. Every sale day, Dixie would welcome buyers and sellers into the office, making them feel like family. Dixie was well loved by friends and patrons alike.

Dixie loved nothing more than watching birds on her back porch, working in the flower beds, and preparing a large Christmas display for everyone to enjoy every December. She loved to do for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donald Ray Standifer; and one sister, Patricia Blue.

She is survived by her husband, Jerard Allen; son, Ken Allen and wife, Kim Allen of Natchez; granddaughters, Brittany Caldwell and husband, Chase of Natchez, Carly Allen and Brandon Wilkinson of Oxford, MS; great granddaughter, Karis Caldwell of Natchez; sisters, Shirley Rogers of Dallas, TX and Peggy Standifer of Shreveport, LA; nephew, Bobby Fletcher and wife, Deidra of Lancaster, TX; and nieces, Brenda Marshall and husband, Juston of Edmund, OK and Kathy Fletcher of Denton, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent in her name to the Great Rivers Fellowship, PO BOX 102972, Atlanta, GA, 30368-2972, or greatriversfellowship.org/give

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.