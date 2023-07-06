Man out on bond for house burglaries arrested for breaking into vehicles Published 4:14 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Ferriday police arrested a man out on bond from the alleged burglary of two houses for attempting to break into more than a dozen vehicles.

Randrellius Goings, 20, of Ferriday, was arrested on seven counts of simple burglary and 11 counts of attempted simple burglary and criminal property damage after he reportedly had broken into seven different vehicles and tried to gain access to 11 more, Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said.

According to King, Goings broke into two houses on April 4 and was arrested June 12 for those.

He was out of bond for the house burglaries when he committed the vehicle burglaries on Thursday, June 29. He was arrested the following day.

His bond was set at $252,000.