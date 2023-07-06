Three arraigned in Ferriday murder case Published 4:40 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Three people charged in the April 2 shooting death of Grant Dunbar, 24, in Ferriday, appeared for arraignment Wednesday, July 5, in Seventh Judicial District Court.

Ferriday police found Dunbar shot to death at a residence in the area of Fifth Street and Georgia Avenue in Ferriday in broad daylight, said Ferriday Police Chief Sam King after the incident.

King said Deandra Marie Griggs, Jacqueline Jackson and Dantrieze Tyree Scott have all been charged with accessory to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Email newsletter signup

They each have been scheduled for a status hearing on Aug. 2.

Ferriday police also arrested Donnie Sanders III, 24, on the charge of second-degree murder in relation to the shooting. He has not been arraigned.

King called the shooting a “senseless” crime that may have been the result of an ongoing dispute between those involved.

“I hate it for (Dunbar) and his family,” he said.