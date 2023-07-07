Candidates, election officials gearing up for Aug. 8 primary election Published 2:20 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — State and county primary elections are about a month away and candidates and election officials are gearing up for the big day — Aug. 8.

Absentee balloting is under way in Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens’ office.

Gary Washington, who works in the Circuit Clerk’s office, said absentee balloting has been slow thus far, but that’s typically the case.

“It’s always slow initially, but we think it will probably pick up next week,” he said.

Absentee balloting ends on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Circuit Clerk’s office will be open that day from 8 a.m. to noon to accept absentee ballots, as well as the Saturday before, July 29, also from 8 a.m. to noon, Washington said.

Voter registration ends this Saturday for those who want to vote in the Aug. 8 party primary elections.

“We will be open this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for anyone who needs to register to vote,” he said.

At least two political forums are planned between now and the primary election.

The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce and Listen Up Y’all Media are hosting a candidates’ forum on two nights, Monday and Tuesday, July 10 and 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night.

On Monday, candidates for Adams County Supervisor, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk and Tax Assessor will answer questions and make presentations.

On Tuesday, candidates for Adams County Sheriff, District Attorney, County Prosecutor, Justice Court Judge Southern District and Constable of the Northern District will be featured.

The Political Action Committee of the Natchez-Adams Branch of the NAACP Primary Political Forum is set for July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Robert Lewis Magnet School, 1221 MLK Jr. Road. Only candidates who are on the primary ballot are invited to this forum. The NAACP will hold another forum on Oct. 19 for all General Election Candidates.

The Adams County Democratic Aug. 8 Primary Ballot includes:

• State of Mississippi Governor — Brandon Presley

• State of Mississippi Lt. Governor — D. Ryan Grover

• State of Mississippi Secretary of State — Shuwaski A. Young

• State of Mississippi Attorney General — Greta Kemp Martin

• State of Mississippi State Auditor — Larry Bradford

• State of Mississippi Treasurer — Addie L. Green

• State of Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce — Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.; Bethany Hill; Terry Rogers II

• State of Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance — Bruce Burton

• District Attorney District Six — Shameca S. Collins

• State Senate District 37 — Albert Butler; Shirley “Bea” Sandifer

• State Senate District 38 — Gary Brumfield

• State House of Representatives, District 94 — Robert L. Johnson III

• State House of Representatives, District 97 — Ben Thompson

• Adams County Chancery Clerk — Angie Isaac King; Brandi B. Lewis

• Adams County Circuit Clerk — Eva “EJ” Givens

• Adams County Attorney — Lydia Robert Blackmon; Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg

• Adams County Coroner — James E. Lee

• Adams County Sheriff — Lance Adams; Travis Patten

• Adams Tax Assessor — Larry “Good News” Hughes; Conswella Madison

• Adams County Tax Collector — Terrence D. Bailey

• Adams County Supervisor District 1 — Mike Lazarus; Wes Middleton

• Adams County Supervisor District 3 — Angela Gibson Hutchins

• Adams County Supervisor District 4 — James “Ricky” Gray

• Adams County Supervisor District 5 — James H. Berry Jr.; Brad Dean; Warren Gaines Sr.

• Adams County Justice Court Judge Northern District 1 — Audrey B. Minor

• Adams County Justice Court Judge Southern District 2 — Danny Barber; Eileen Maher

• Constable Northern District 1 — Deselle Mody David; Fay “Twin” Minor

• Constable Southern District 2 — Randy Freeman

The Adams County Republican Aug. 8 Primary Ballot includes:

• State of Mississippi Governor — David Grady Hardigree; Tate Reeves; John Witcher

• State of Mississippi Lieutenant Governor — Delbert Hosemann; Tiffany Longino; Chris McDaniel

• State of Mississippi Secretary of State — Michael Watson

• State of Mississippi Attorney General — Lynn Fitch

• State of Mississippi State Auditor — Shad White

• State of Mississippi State Treasurer — David McRae

• State of Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce — Andy Gipson

• State of Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance — Mike Chaney; Mitch Young

• Public Service Commissioner Southern District — Nelson Wayne Carr; Dane Maxwell

• Transportation Commissioner Southern District — Charles Busby

• State House of Representatives District 97 — Sam C. Mims V

• Adams County Supervisor District 2 — Kevin Lee Wilson

• Adams County Justice Court Judge Southern District 2 — Jack Blaney