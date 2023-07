Crime Reports: Friday, July 7, 2023 Published 11:41 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Email newsletter signup

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 South.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Watkins Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

Identity theft on State Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Accident on North Broadway Street.

Reckless driving on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Loud noise/music on Dumas Drive.

Loud noise/music on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at Old South Pawn.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Accident on North Commerce Street.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Assisting other agency on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Zacharry Williams, 33, White Fall Drive, Desoto, Texas, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Kristianity Denae Carter, 19, North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Dog problem on Woodhill Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reckless driving on East Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Burglary on East Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Forest Home Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Sexual assault/rape on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Eagle Nest Road.

Intelligence report on State Park Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.

Threats on North Palestine Road.

Open door on Greenwood Subdivision Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Meredith Green, 35, 581 Stephens Road, Vidalia, simple battery. Bond set at $11,250.

Darrell J. Bates, 46, 206 Cardinal Drive, Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,200.

Reports — Wednesday

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 906.

Welfare check on Rabb Road.

Attempted break in on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 65.

Simple battery on Stephens Road.

Criminal damage to property on Belle Grove Circle.

Suspicious person at JT Fireworks.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Residence burglary on Doyle Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Theft on US 84.

Fallen tree on Smith Lane.

Animal abuse on Grape Street.

Disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Unwanted person on Cottondale Court.

Attempted break in on Louisiana 565.

Suspicious person on BJ Road.

Civil matter on Audubon Acres Circle.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Bodark Road.

Alarms on Drumgoole Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stop on Roundtree Road.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Alarms on Washington Heights Road.

Automobile accident on Hammett Addition Circle.

Disturbance at Vidalia Meadows Apartments.

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 565.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Moose Lodge Road.

Domestic violence on Ralph Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 15.

Disturbance on Franklin Road.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Disturbance on North Grove Drive.

Shots fired on Earl Davis Road.

Public assistance on Doty Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Alarms on Miranda Drive.

Public assistance on Sage Road.

Domestic violence on North Grove Drive.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on Roundtree Road.

Theft on Doty Gardens Circle.

Public assistance on Levens Addition Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 565.

Brush fire on Louisiana 65.

Reckless driving on Louisiana 569.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Drug violation on US 84.

Simple battery on Stevens Road.

Traffic stop on Fisherman Drive.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Traffic stop on Georgia Avenue.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 568.

Traffic stop on Alabama Avenue.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Fisherman Drive.

Reports — Friday

Alarms on Howard Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Domestic violence on Galloway Street.

Traffic stop on Guido Road.

Traffic stop on Roundtree Road.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on Westside Drive.

Public assistance on US 84.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Hammett Addition Circle.

Disturbance on Smith Lane.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 3232.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Dandrell Holmes, 35, 210 Lancaster Road, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,750.