Inmate dies from electric shock after touching live power line in Monterey Published 6:33 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Press Release

July 7, 2023

MONTEREY — An inmate died from electric shock after touching a live power line earlier today.

Email newsletter signup

According to a news release, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:48 a.m. in which the caller advised that a Concordia Parish Correctional Facility inmate, while working a detail, had come into contact with a power line and was unresponsive.

Paramedics, Deputies and Concordia Electric were dispatched to 701 J.J. Pruitt Road in Monterey.

Upon arrival, deputies found Leondray Sanders, 26, unresponsive. Paramedics took measures in attempt to revive Sanders to no avail.

The Concordia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Sander’s dead on the scene at 12:40 p.m.

This case is under investigation and no further details are available at this time, the sheriff’s office states.