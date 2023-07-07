MHP investigating fatal crash in Amite County Published 6:42 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday in Amite County.

On Wednesday, July 5, at approximately 6:11 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Amite County.

A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 36-year-old Shemelda McGhee of Gloster, traveled west on Highway 24 when it collided with a 2018 Freightliner Tractor/Trailer driven by 54-year-old Leslie Jones of McComb, traveling east on Highway 24.

Shemelda McGhee received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.