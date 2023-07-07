Natchez 3-year-old in running for Little Miss Alcorn State University Published 11:15 am Friday, July 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Three-year-old Kristony Carter, from a family of Braves fans, has often been called “Little Miss Alcorn” by family and friends who see her dressed in her little purple and gold outfits for the games.

“Our friend Barney Rankin from Fayette, who is a big Alcorn fan, gave her the name Little Miss Alcorn,” said Carter’s mom. “It would be a blessing to make it official.”

Kristony, the daughter of Kristina and Anthony Carter, will be one of five girls competing in the Little Miss Alcorn State University pageant in Jefferson County.

Email newsletter signup

The winner will be presented alongside Miss Alcorn State University at parades and other events. Kristony is also helping to raise scholarship money for Jefferson County students who otherwise might not be able to pay for college. Her goal is to raise $10,000 by August 1.

Her final fundraiser is a Back-To-School Pop-Up Shop on Aug. 19.

“I can give back to my community, I can help others and develop leadership skills at a young age,” Kristony said.

The pageant is Saturday, August 26, in the Jefferson County High School Auditorium.

Kristony will be escorted by her cousin, Quenstin Nelson, while wearing an all-white ballgown and participate in different activities to help her develop communication and social skills, proper etiquette techniques and a good fashion sense, Kristina said.

“She is mostly excited about raising scholarship money and giving back to the community like momma,” she said. Kristina is president of the McLaurin Elementary School PTA and past winner of the Parent of the Year award presented by Natchez-Adams School District.

In whatever events that support the school district Kristina is a part of, her children are often right there alongside her, she said.

“I try to encourage them to be proactive and involved from a young age,” she said.

Her older children are active in 4-H and other school activities, she added.

Kristony is the youngest of six other siblings, Jacolby Collins, Zadrain, Zadaisha, Kristianity, Kyleigh Dream and Kailand Carter.

Last school year Kristony was named Miss Pre-K3 at McLaurin.

Her favorite colors are yellow and pink. Her favorite food is broccoli “because it’s healthy,” she said. She loves playing outside, riding her bicycle, singing and dancing and watching Cocomelon.

Her campaign theme is Dancing with the S.T.A.R. to inspire young children to follow the acronym and “speak with confidence, trust the process, act with kindness and respect others,” Kristina said.

To help sponsor Kristony as Little Miss Alcorn and support the scholarship fund, visit her Go Fund Me page at gofund.me/cc4c556d, or find her on Paypal @lilmissasu or on Cashapp at $KristonyCarter.