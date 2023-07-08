Question Candidates: County election forum is Monday, Tuesday at the Natchez Convention Center Published 1:55 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce and Listen Up Y’all Media are again teaming up to host a talking forum for the candidates in upcoming county elections next month.

This includes those running for Adams County Board of Supervisors positions, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor, Sheriff, Justice Court Judge, District Attorney, Constable and County Prosecutor.

The forums will take place Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both nights at the Natchez Convention Center.

On Monday, attendees will hear from each of the Board of Supervisors, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk and Tax Assessor candidates.

Candidates for Sheriff, Justice Court Judge Southern District, District Attorney, Constable Northern District and County Prosecutor will have their turn on Tuesday.

Each candidate will be allowed a two-minute introduction and will then be asked prepared questions with two minutes to answer and one minute for closing remarks.

Listen Up Y’all Media is now accepting questions from the public to ask the candidates.

To submit questions for the candidates, visit listenupyall.com/election-central.

Election day is Aug. 8. Absentee voting has already begun at the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office and ends on Aug. 5.