Congressman invites public ‘to visit my new office’ in Natchez at Open House event Published 2:05 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the region represented at the new office in Natchez. Congressman Bennie Thompson’s new office in Natchez will serve constituents from Adams, Amite, Wilkinson and Franklin counties.

NATCHEZ — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will be back in Natchez at an open house event for the congressman’s new district office at the former Natchez Freshman Academy at 208 Lynda Lee Drive.

Jacqueline Marsaw, Thompson’s case worker and field director at the new office, said fish fry, potato salad, along with other food and refreshments, would be served to those who come out to meet the congressman at the open house event, which will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21. The event is free and open to the public.

Thompson represents Mississippi’s Second Congressional District, which includes much of western Mississippi.

The new office will serve constituents from Adams, Amite, Wilkinson and Franklin counties, Marsaw said. Thompson has other office locations throughout Mississippi located in Mt Bayou, Marks, Greenville, Greenwood, Jackson and Bolton.

“My title is a caseworker and field director, and I’ll be providing services to veterans, SSI, passport issues or problems in the community,” Marsaw said. “It’s my job to reach out to the supervisors and report back.”

Rep. Robert Johnson III, D-Natchez, recommended her to the position, Marsaw said.

The office is open now from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for walk-in visits or by appointment.

“The door is always open,” she said.

For more information, contact Ashley Shelby at 601-946-9003 or at ashley.shelby@mail.house.gov.