Crime Reports: Sunday, July 9, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Tiffany De’Sonia Williams, 37, 17 Soldiers Retreat Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $608.75.

Email newsletter signup

Kimberly Lashea Watkins, 29, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Myco Kevonte Fort, 20, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and grand larceny. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Friday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Traffic stop at Tracetown.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Road hazard on Government Fleet Road.

Harassment on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Aldrich Street.

Accident at United Mississippi Bank.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on South Raintree Street.

Intelligence report on Sherwood Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Disturbance on Lumber Street.

Disturbing the peace on South Canal Street.

Malicious mischief on Creek Street.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Duster Drive.

Civil matter on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Cornelius Cortez Arbuthnot, 36, Mount Carmel Drive, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held without bond.

Dustin Allen Sylvester, 35, Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charges of possession with intent – marijuana and possession with intent – methamphetamine. Released on $5,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Antonio Cartez Turner, 37, Williams Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $314.50 bond.

Reports — Friday

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Harassment on Vaughn Drive.

Harassment on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Civil matter on Morgantown Road.

Identity theft on Ashley Lane.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Fight in progress on Lotus Drive.

Theft on Montgomery Road.

Intelligence report on Cleothia Henyard Heights Road.

Simple assault on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Southwind Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Unwanted subject on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jesse James Cowart, 31, 213 Stevens Road, outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Giovanni Morris, 25, 161 McCormack Drive, Ridgeland, bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,700.

Mary Pecanty, 38, 211 Poole Road, Monterey, possession of schedule II drugs and illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a person under 17. No bond set.

Opie Wiggington, 46, 111 Poole Road, Monterey, possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II drugs, and illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a person under 17. No Bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyrell James Clark, 31, 114 Garden Drive, Ferriday, sexual battery. Bond set at $52,500.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious person on US 84.

Suspicious person on Levees Addition.

Traffic stop on Hammett Addition Circle.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Drug law violation on Poole Road.

Simple battery on Carter Street.

Harassment on US 84.

Theft on Carter Street.

Warrant at Southern Tire.

Alarms on Kindergarten Road.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Alarms on Freeman Road.

Down trees at Crawford Welding.

Down power lines at Sprint Mart.

Alarms on Louisiana 569.

Hit and run at Dodges store.

Tree fire on Louisiana 568.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Roundtree Road.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Possession of stolen property on Louisiana 129.

Criminal property damage on Carter Street.

Simple battery on Carter Street.

Theft on 8th Street.

Theft on Carter Street.

Alarms on Persimmons Mill Road.

Suspicious person on Stevens Road.

Traffic stop on Young Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 131.

Fight on Louisiana 129.