ALL METRO: The Natchez Democrat recognizes soccer standouts Published 3:48 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — The 2022-2023 season was a building year for boys soccer in the Miss-Lou largely thanks to youth and inexperience for Adams County Christian School, Cathedral, Natchez and Delta Charter. Positives shined through the season pointing towards a bright future.

The Natchez Democrat All-Metro Boys Soccer Player of the Year Samuel Merriett will not be a part of the bright future. He graduated and is headed on to college. His teammates will be around to see the first fruits of two years of developing teams.

Merriett was a prolific goal scorer for Adams County Christian School and led the program as a senior. People should know two things about Merriett. He gave everything he had on the field and was an even-keeled ship no matter the sport he played.

The graduate played basketball, football and soccer for ACCS and earned the Bruce Pickle Scholarship award. He was selected to receive a scholarship from the Miss-Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame but missed the ceremony to play in the MAIS All-Star soccer game.

Merriett opened the season with a hat trick against St. Aloysius en route to earning the program’s offensive MVP. He isn’t the only player worthy of recognition. Here is the rest of the All-Metro team.

Adams County Christian School

Brody Watts — A senior, Watts made his presence known in goal where he has been a stonewall for the Rebel defense the last three years. He has been the backbone of the AC soccer team and won the Corey Adams award this year.

Nick Beach — A seasoned veteran, Beach is the anchor of the defensive backline at AC and has no fear. Despite battling a knee injury sustained during football season he led the team defensively and earned the defensive MVP. He will be a senior next season.

Cathedral

John Carter Austin — A goal scoring threat and offensive artist, Austin has been a consistent figure of the Green Wave attack. The senior winger will be missed next season and so will his technical abilities.

Grayson Guedon — Cathedral’s hardworking midfielder and engine will be missed next season. Guedon graduates as one of the best goal scorers this year. He had a hattrick against Parklane Academy and was a leader on the field.

Drew Thompson — A rock on the back line, Thompson was a consistent presence as a defender and a leader of a young Cathedral team. He is a senior and will be missed next season.

Delta Charter

Kenneth Roberts — A senior, he led the team in most goals scored this season and tied for most assists. He taught the younger players so much and helped prepare them for their future in soccer.

Layne King — A sophomore, he is the most versatile player on the pitch. King has played everywhere without a complaint and can read the field well. He is respectful and a joy to be around on and off the field, head coach Christal Mcglothin said.

Carson Graves — A 7th grader, he stepped up in goal and made countless saves throughout the season. He was the team’s defensive MVP and stepped into a huge position serving the program well. Graves is a fearless player and mentally prepared to play.

Natchez

Ashton Williams — He was the example of dedication for the young players at Natchez. He showed up everyday and did whatever was asked of him. Head Coach Josh West said he was a pleasure to coach.

Omari Johnson — A goalkeeper, Johnson had close to 50 saves for the team. He was a dependable player for the Bulldogs and helped the young squad stay in games.

Lannen Moore — One of the football players brought in by Josh West to build a team. Moore went from playing middle linebacker to being the center back for the Bulldogs. He brought tons of energy and effort along with a physical presence inside the 18 yard box.