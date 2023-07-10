Reward up to $5,000 offered for Natchez’s ‘most wanted’ Published 5:04 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — A reward up to $5,000 has been offered through Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of 22-year-old Jamionte Davis

Davis is wanted in connection with the May 5, 2023, fatal shooting of two people and injuring of three other people when someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot behind Popeyes restaurant.

The Natchez Police Department is calling Davis Natchez “most wanted” in a press release issued Monday evening. The agency has five warrants for his arrest as he is accused of being one of the people responsible for the murder of Travione Jones and Devin Winchester, who were both 19 years old and wounding three other people who were not named.

At approximately 10 p.m. on that Friday night, the gunmen opened fire using assault rifles from a vehicle parked outside Cash Savers supermarket, police have said. Detectives recovered more than 30 spent shells at the crime scene.

Anyone with information on Davis’ current location is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445- 5565.

Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for aggravated assault.