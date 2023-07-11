Bobbie A. Smith Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Aug. 5, 1938 – July 10, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Bobbie A. Smith, 84, of Vidalia, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. with John Simpson and Bro. Michael Easter officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Bobbie was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away from this life with her family surrounding her on July 10, 2023, at the age of 84. She was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors, no matter what it was, gardening, hunting and fishing, and even working in the fields with her husband, Raymond were a few of her hobbies, but more than anything, she loved her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Smith; her parents, Arnie A. Arceneaux and Bertha Mae Nappier Arceneaux; daughter, Marian A. Richardson and two brothers, Arelon Ray Arceneaux and George Arceneaux.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Jean Johnson, Gayle M. Smith, and Barbara (Danny) Smith; grandsons, Arelon R. Smith (Tara) and Andy Smith (Faith); granddaughters, Jamie Grantham (Warren), and Aubrey Smith; great-grandsons, Eli Smith and Avery Grantham. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Ingram and the staff at Trinity Medical Center for all of their help during Mrs. Bobbie’s time there.

Those honoring her as pallbearers will be Arelon R. Smith, Andy Smith, Warren Grantham, Michael Jones, Taylor Wadlington, and Zach Cothern.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Buddy Coghlan and James Edward Arceneaux

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.