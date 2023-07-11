Delsie Ray Smith Published 9:47 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Nov. 26, 1935 – July 6, 2023

FERRIDAY – The funeral service for Delsie Ray Smith will be 1 p.m., Monday, July 10, at Pentecostal of Miss-Lou in Ferriday, LA, with burial in Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, LA. Visitation is from Noon until the time of the service.

Mr. Smith, 87, of Summit, died July 6, 2023, at his daughter’s residence. He was born in Gilbert, LA Nov. 26, 1935, to John Horace Smith and Lodelia McMorris Smith. He worked for many years with Stahlmans and Stines as a mechanic before retiring with Diamond International. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Smith enjoyed fishing and planting a garden every season. His greatest joy was to read the Word of God, hiding it in his heart and living it through his life. He was a loving family man and cherished the wife, family and children God gave him. He was blessed to have welcomed grandchildren and great grandchildren as well; he will be greatly missed by his family and friends and his faith family at the Pentecostal of Miss Lou Church.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, JoAnn Winborne Smith; his parents; brothers, James Smith, Raymond Smith, John Smith, Cleve Smith, and Alfred Smith; and his sisters, Leora Boyett, Irene Robinson, and Bobbye Wilson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Donna Foster (Rodney) and Roy Smith (Annette); four grandchildren, Tyler Foster (Aimee), Chase Foster (Katelyn), Roy Smith Jr., and Dillon Smith; and four great grands, Kaden Foster, Skylar Foster, Kynleigh Foster, and Ellie Kae Smith as well as other loving family members and friends.

The family would like to say thank you to St. Luke Home Health Hospice, who went above and beyond their duty to care for our loved one. We appreciate all you have done.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.