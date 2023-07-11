Evelyn Dawson Pounds Published 9:49 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

March 8, 1945 – July 9, 2023

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Evelyn Dawson Pounds, 78, of Loamland, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment will follow at South Central Cemetery in Wisner, LA under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Evelyn was born on Thursday, March 8, 1945, in Little Rock, AR, and passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by those she loved. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world.

She is reunited with her husband, Michael M. Pounds; son, Kenneth Auld, Jr.; grandson, Matthew Evans; parents, Elmer Reed Dawson and Maidie Ezell Dawson; and siblings, Joe Elmer Dawson, James Dawson, Wayne Dawson, and Louise Dawson.

Those left to cherish Evelyn’s memories are her daughters, Connie Misita of Ferriday, LA, Ragenia Forman and her husband, Wesley of Clayton, LA, Deana Walker and husband, Daryle of Sicily Island, LA, Karen Edwards of Monterey, LA, Tina Auld of Raceland, LA; sons, Jeff Myers and his wife, Gloria of Abita Springs, LA and Rodney Auld and his wife, Denise of Velma, OK; sisters, Mable Reeves of Ferriday, LA and Susan Dawson; grandchildren, Mary Cirilo and her husband, Curtis, Ashley Bonsall and her husband, Ethan, Casey Myers, Karoline Myers and her husband, Trevor, Maddie Myers, Bella Myers, Kennedy Edwards, Storm Edwards, Daryle Walker, II, and his wife, Brianna, Savanna Walker, Castle Walker, Jonathan Walker and his wife, Julie, Andrew Evans and his wife, Amanda, Jessica Evans, and Amber Smith; favored niece, Faye Humphries and her husband, Ted; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Those honoring her as pallbearers will be Jeff Myers, Jonathan Walker, Andy Evans, Payton Townsley, Curtis Cirilo, and Ethan Bonsall.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Auld, Wes Forman, and Ted Humphries.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.