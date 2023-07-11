Ferriday man arrested on attempted murder charge after slashing at someone across face Published 10:23 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Ferriday police arrested a man on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly slashed at another individual with a knife or box cutter, barely missing a major artery.

Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said his officers responded to a call from Trinity Medical Center Wednesday, July 5, where the victim received treatment for injuries across his face.

King said police learned that George Hunter III, 63, of Ferriday, was allegedly involved in an altercation with the victim inside Moose’s Discount Store in Ferriday that escalated and then began slashing at him with what appeared to be “a knife or box cutter across the face, and barely missed an artery.”

Of the victim, King said, “He’s going to be fine. It was one of those incidents that didn’t have to carry over to that extreme.”

Hunter was arrested the following Friday on the charge of attempted second-degree murder. He is detained at the Concordia Parish Jail on a $250,000 bond.