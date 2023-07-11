Jeremy Jerard Dixon Published 9:43 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Dec. 11, 1985 – July 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jeremy Jerard Dixon, 37, of Natchez, who passed away on July 3, 2023, will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Word of Faith at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at Word of Faith.

Jeremy, affectionately known as “J.J.”, was born on Dec. 11, 1985, in Natchez, MS, to Leandro Dixon, Jr. and Mary Woods Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leandro L. Dixon, Jr.; sister, Toya Dixon; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Fleming; paternal grandfathers, Leandro L. Dixon, Sr. and John Fleming, Sr.; aunt, Evelyn Whitley; maternal grandmother, Eugenia W. Lewis; aunt, Jennifer E. Lewis; uncles, John Fleming Jr. and Warren Anderson.

Jeremy leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mary Dixon; one sister, Sonya Woods; one brother, Leandro Dixon, III (Keysha); aunts, Frankie Lyles (Jerome) and Renee Fleming; uncles, Thomas Hoggatt (Dorothy), Charles Fleming and Prentiss Whitley. Jeremy also leaves one niece, So’Niya Thompson and four nephews, Jacarri Woods, Leandro Dixon, IV, LeDamion Dixon and Leandre Dixon. Jeremy also leaves four godchildren, Brooklyn Bridgewater, Aubree Bridgewater, Joseph Chenier, Jr., Victoria Chenier, and a host of “loved” cousins and other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.