Light agenda for Natchez commission meeting Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Commissioners from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will travel down to Southwest Mississippi next week to tour Natchez State Park and hold their commission meeting in Natchez. The commission meets once a month and the public is invited to attend the meeting.

July’s meeting is next Thursday, July 13 with the business session starting at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Grand Hotel in Natchez on Canal Street. There is no educational session scheduled for the meeting.

The agenda for July’s meeting is abbreviated compared to the last two months. Commissioners decided in May on a series of proposed turkey season changes and voted last month to revise the CWD control zones. It is possible this could be a quick meeting.

Jason Thompson will present the license sales report which should include figures for Fiscal Year 2023 which ended June 30. Fiscal Year 2024 started July 1. Charles Knight, director of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, will present a final rule on captivity and enclosures for animals inherently dangerous to humans.

Col. Jerry Carter, chief of law enforcement, will present a law enforcement update likely with figures from the 4th of July enforcement efforts and the top five violations for June. Frederick Garraway III of Bolton will make a request for license reinstatement which typically pertains to an illegal harvest of deer.

People who are not able to attend the meeting in person can watch the meeting online. Check back Thursday for stories from the meeting.