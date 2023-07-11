Pets of the week: Shiloh, Skyler, Leo and Wyoming Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Meet Shiloh. She is a very social Bassett Hound mix. She enjoys her playmates and all of our visitors. Shiloh is a 3-year-old, heartworm negative pup, who is already spayed. She is ready for adoption to a loving individual or family. Come visit Shiloh at the Concordia PAWS shelter daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1212 First St, Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep her safe. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet.

Next is Skyler, who is a super sweet, 1-year-old, spayed female cat. She is FIV/FeLV negative, fully vaccinated and available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue. You can meet Skyler at the Petsense store in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Meet Leo. He was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society Shelter on June 30, 2022 — more than a year ago, after being seized from his owner. Leo is a heartbreaker because of his sweet charm. He is definitely a big teddy bear who is so very desperately waiting for a new furever family.

This is Wyoming. He is about 4 to 6 weeks old and was brought in as a stray. Wyoming spends his days sleeping. He is very laid back and quietly waiting for a new furever family to come and wake him up to take him home. Come meet Leo and Wyoming at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.