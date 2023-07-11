Richard Monroe Moncrief Jr. Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Feb. 10, 1960 – July 6, 2023

Services for Richard Monroe Moncrief, Jr., 63, of Vidalia, LA will be held under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Ricky is reunited with his parents, Richard Monroe Moncrief, Sr. and Peggy Joyce Gordon Moncrief; brother, Charles “Randy” Moncrief; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Essie Mae Moncrief; maternal grandparents, Frank and Birdie Gordon; and cousin, Corky Frith.

He leaves behind his aunts, Brenda Moncrief Temple of Vidalia, LA, Marilyn Frith of Mansfield, LA and Phyllis Hamilton of Eva, LA; uncle, Ray Moncrief of London, KY; cousins, Gary Caldwell and his wife, Mary Ruth of Lake St. John, LA, Joe Caldwell and his wife, Linda of Houma, LA, Toni Gordon of Baton Rouge, LA, Lana Clark of Mansville, LA, Gary Frith of Baton Rouge, LA, Terry Frith and his wife, Beth of Lafayette, LA, Don Hamilton and his wife, Jana of Monterey, LA, and Jodi Hamilton of CO.

