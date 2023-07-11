Rogers Davis Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Oct. 27, 1934 – June 30, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services Rogers Davis, 88, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Zion Baptist Church in Vidalia. Burial will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Pastor Ellery will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Davis, son of Ismeal and Emma Conner Davis, was born in Natchez and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. He was a retired mechanic and served in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Simpson Davis; four sons, Roger Davis (Tamra); Kale Davis (Shay); Kenneth Simpson, Sr. all of Vidalia; Ernest Simpson, Sr. (Akilah) of VanCouver, WA; his grandchildren, Kenneth Simpson, Jr. of Lafayette, LA; Kabari Davis of Vidalia; Kale Davis, Jr. (Alicia) of Gonzales, LA; Kelsey Davis of Baton Rouge, LA; one great-grandchild, Kahari Davis of Gonzales.

Also, nieces, Patricia Smoot (Anthony) of Natchez; Brenda Davis, Sandra Johnson and Aretha Rogers ; two nephews, Kenneth Davis all of Dallas, TX; Terry Shell of Monroe, LA; special cousin, Betty Bassett of Natchez. And his good friends, Mary Knight, Steve Bush, Ike Warner all of Vidalia; Vince Green (LaVeria) of Natchez; Issac Curry of Ferriday.

Preceding in death are his parents and two siblings, James Davis and Ruby Davis.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concoriafuneralhomeinc.com