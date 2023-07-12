Amos Stampley Jr. Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Oct. 13, 1982 – June 15, 2023

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Amos Stampley, Jr., 40, of Milton, Washington, who passed away on June 15, 2023, will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Hollywood Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Randy Satterfield officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at Hollywood Baptist Church.

Amos, affectionately known as “Pee Wee,” was born on Oct. 13, 1982, to Amos Stampley, Sr., and Barbara Frye Stampley. Amos was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Amos was preceded in death by his father, Amos Stampley, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Adam and Bessie Frye; paternal grandparents, Amos Gamble and Oradell Stampley.

Amos leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Wesinda Brown Stampley; one daughter, Iris Stampley; parents, Barbara Stampley White and Kelvin Ray White; two brothers, Christopher Stampley, and Prentiss Ray White; four aunts, Joyce Lee, Brenda Doss, Sharon Gamble, and Rosalind Gamble; two uncles, Amos Tyrone Gamble, and Gerald Minor; two great aunts, Irma Ivory and Willie Mae Stampley; three great uncles, Freddie Carter, Roosevelt Carter, and Allen Curtis Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.