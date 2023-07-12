Another person arrested following gunfire on Concordia Park Drive

Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — Another person has been arrested in connection to a July 2 gunfight in Vidalia.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has charged 32-year-old George Derrick Smith with aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with the incident in which multiple gunshots were fired in the 100 block of Concordia Park Ave. just before 7 p.m. that Sunday.

Smith, from 146 Lewis Drive in Natchez, has the same address as 26-year-old Dantashia Monique McGuire who had been arrested shortly after the incident on the same charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Investigators believe Smith and McGuire were both involved in the shooting, said CPSO Public Information Director Brandy Spears.

“Both were charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after going to a residence on Concordia Park Drive in Vidalia and firing multiple shots during a physical altercation between multiple people,” she said, adding, “Two people received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.”

Spears earlier said that one person injured with multiple superficial gunshot wounds was a female bystander who was not involved in the altercation.

The investigation remains ongoing by CPSO’s Criminal Investigations Division.

