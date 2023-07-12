Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Published 12:43 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of June 30-July 6:
None.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of June 30-July 6:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, July 5:
None.
Tuesday, July 4:
None.
Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, July 5:
Jeffery Cook, 40, Ferriday, sentenced to three days default and payment of $295 for no driver’s license in possession and no seat belt.
Aubry J. Williamson, 31, Ferriday, sentenced to 30 days default and payment of $360 for disturbing the peace.
Payton Holland, 24, Monterey, sentenced to six months suspended with two days community service upon payment of $1,157.50 for driving while intoxicated, first offense.
Audrey Leeane McCurdy, 26, Vidalia, fined $360 for drug paraphernalia.