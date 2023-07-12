Courthouse Records: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Adams County

Jun 30-July 6

Civil suits:

Estate of Sonya Rhe Thomas Stephens.

Estate of Edward Fenwick Daly Jr.

Brenda Floyd et al. v. A. Vidal Davis.

DHS — Timothy Wilson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Casey Bernard Love, 57, Natchez to Delfon Denise Lancaster, 53, Natchez.

Milton Edilzer Alvarado Lopez, 35, Woodville to Lilian Yaneth Xitumul Tolon, 29, Woodville.

Garrett James Lee, 30, Vidalia, La. to Miranda Renee Alexander (McLeod), 28, Vidalia, La.

Willie Earl Washington, 60, Natchez to Laytoyia Rene Browders, 43, Natchez.

William Arthur Curtis, 59, Okolona to Lynda Gail Hester (Murphree), 62, Tupelo.

Deed transactions:

June 29-July 5

Donald Wallace Hinson Sr. to Keylann Hinson, lot 34 The Oaks Subdivision.

KAD Properties, LLC to Rebecca Foster Lipscomb and Suzanne M. Foster, lot 22 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Mildred Joyce Mobley and Cynthia Joyce Robinson to Latoya S. Corey and Dashun Corey, lot 40 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Southwest MS Mental Health – Region XI to Region XV Mental Health & Mental Retardation Commission, lot 11 of a division of Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

George A. McFarland Jr. and Joy Cutrer McFarland to Vanessa Easton, lot 67 Montebello Subdivision.

Tanna A. Davis to Robert P. Cauthen Jr. and Janet P. Cauthen, lot 7 Village Green I.

Lane Christian Murray, Adrienne S. Murray, and Sandra Dean Huber to Sandra Dean Huber, lot 32 Montebello Subdivision.

Ronnie Randall and Georgia Randall to Adair Lost Creek, LLC, 3.05 Acre portion of Upper Spokane Subdivision.

J. Darrell Vanier to Christopher Jordan Vanier, a 2.1 Acre, more or less, Portion of lot A of Cedar Hills Subdivision.

Morgantown Baptist Church to Embrace Church, lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Mortgages:

June 29-July 5

Rebecca Foster Lipscomb and Suzanne M. Foster to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 22 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Latoya S. Corey and Dashun Corey to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 40 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Frank J. Gamberi III and Amy D. Gamberi to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 18 Dunkerron, First Development.

Vanessa Easton to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 67 Montebello Subdivision.

Robert P. Cauthen Jr. and Janet P. Cauthen to Tanna A. Davis, lot 7 Village Green I.

Peter Benton Williams II and Storee Brooke Williams to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 1 of the Subdivision of Forest Plantation, Second Development.

Leandrew Caine and Diane Caine to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 23 of that subdivision of portion of Greenwood Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 6

Civil cases:

Riverwood Manor Apartments v. Audre Pernell.

Riverwood Manor Apartments v. Legia Carter.

Tower Loan v. Matthew Schoettmer.

Tower Loan v. Doris Jackson.

Tower Loan v. Janice Harrison.

Tower Loan v. Helen Baker.

Tower Loan v. Kendrick Harris.

Bestway RTO v. Christy Jackson.

Bestway RTO v. Shalamarq Wells.

Bestway RTO v. Dennis Shell.

Rebecca Veade v. Ragan Lathem.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Kimberly Nickelson.

John Edinburgh v. Terrizina King and Edward King.

Concordia Parish

Jun 30-July 6

Civil suits:

Camille Simon v. Robert Allen.

Corrine Veal v. Robert Allen.

Michael Veal v. Robert Allen.

Bethany Smith v. William Johnson III.

State of Louisiana v. Ashaud Lampton.

Raquel Denisha Thomas. V. Ashaud Lampton.

Succession of Barbara Gail Horton.

Discover Bank v. Shelby Wilson.

Aliyae Butler v. Jonderica Wilson.

Discover Bank v. Anthony Tipton.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Robert Charles Murray.

Succession of Mary Suzanne Moulle Johnson.

Succession of Danny Ray Sibley.

Succession of (Testate) Laverne S. Cupstid.

Attila The Hun, LLC v. Jessie Morace.

Devan Pardue v. Jessie Morace.

Attila The Hun, LLC v. Bayou Gaming, Inc.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Robert C. Murray.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

James Campbell Sr., 50, Ferriday to Tanja Maria O’Steen, 49, Jonesville, La.

Sebastian Maliki Dougherty, 19, Ferriday to Audrey Lexis Daigre, 19, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Kevin J. Bordelon, Natalie K. Branton, and Ricky L. Bordelon to Jarrett J. Bordelon, lots 1 and 2 R.W. Kemp Jr. Subdivision.

Prime River Properties, LLC to Martin Frink, lot 14 Weecama Plantation.

Clifford Wall to Harold Mark Keene and Maria Aparecida Keene, lot 13 Alabama Plantation.

Devin Shivley and Meagan Shivley to Satyam Mehta, lot 2 Jere Ferrill Subdivision.

Randy M. Dauzat and Kristen M. Dauzat to Devin Shivley and Meagan Shivley, lot 8 Georgetown Subdivision.

JT Terrell and Leta F. Terrell to Roshell Green and Prentiss Newbill, lot 163 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Greggory R. Loomis Sr. and Melissa B. Loomis to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, lot 4 Innisfail Plantation.

Martin Lee Frink to Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 14 Weecama Plantation.

Jessie Lynn Braswell to Delta Bank, lot 36 Lola Annland Addition.

Dora Dee Blaney Emfinger and Kaitlyn Celeste Emfinger to Delta Bank, lot 33 in Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Harold Mark Keene and Maria Aparecida Keene to First South Farm Credit, lot 13 Alabama Plantation.

Satyam Mehta to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 2 Jere Ferrill Subdivision.

Devin Shivley and Meagan Shivley to Movement Mortgage, LLC, lot 8 Georgetown Subdivision.