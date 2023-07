Crime Reports: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Reports — Sunday

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 South.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Downing Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on McGregor Way.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Welfare concern/check on Espero Drive.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Property damage on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise/music on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Washington Road.

Shots fired on Beulah Street.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Friday

Missing person on Old Washington Road.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Guest House.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Dekerria Chardae Gaylor, 24, Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Joey Henry, 55, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held on $500.00 bond.

Ahmaad R. Lewis, 18, Breeden Drive, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of three counts of no seat belt and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $638 bond.

Yasmine Lyles, 25, Firetower Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Darius Franklin, 32, Jason Court, Natchez, on charges of no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, endangering, endangering child by driving, and driving under the influence. Released on $2,394 bond.

Thomas Bernard Morgan, 56, Lotus Drive, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released without bond.

Willie C. Norris, 44, Lasalle Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held on $200.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Roux 61 Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Tate Road.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Reports — Friday

Road hazard on Benjamin Road.

Theft on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Southwind Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Threats on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Lasalle Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Kerry Weir, 49, 4560 U.S. 84 Vidalia, entry and remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer, and business burglary. Bond set at $55,750.

Matthew Ashenbrenner, 33, 1250 Plouden Bayou Road, Monterey, criminal damage and domestic abuse battery. Bond set at $60,000.

Arrests — Friday

Brandon Pecanty, 38, 118 Margot Lane, Duson , illegal possession of stolen things and bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $17,700.

Javontey Williams, 24, 116 Scott St., Lafayette, aggravated battery. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Nuisance animals on Collins Road.

Alarms on Bingham Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Louisiana 568.

Alarms on US 84.

Possession of stolen property on Moose Lodge Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 129.

Burglary alarm on Harbor Road.

Burglary alarm on Louisiana 569.

Nuisance animals on Ralphs Road.

Down power lines on Louisiana 906.

Suspicious person on Donald Drive.

Alarms on US 84.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Disturbance on Harris Road.

Reports — Saturday

Fight on US 84.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 425.

Burglary alarm on Concordia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Tensas Lane.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 566.

Welfare check on Traxler Road.

Traffic stop on Roundtree Road.

Business burglary on US 84.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Shots fired on Smith Lane.

Reports — Friday

Stolen property on Louisiana 129.

Alarms on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Circle.

Domestic violence on Plouden Bayou Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

George Hunter III, 63, 608 Sixth St., Ferriday, attempted murder. Bond set at $250,000.