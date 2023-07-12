Gwendolyn Atkins

Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Gwendolyn Atkins

Oct. 18, 1971 – July 8, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral Services for Gwendolyn Atkins, 51, of Ferriday, LA, who died July 8, 2023, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA, with Bishop Justin Connor officiating.

Burial will follow at Consuelo Cemetery, Lake St. John, LA, under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, at St. Reeds Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

