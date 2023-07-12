House destroyed by overnight fire on Old River

Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — Firefighters were called out during the early morning hours Wednesday to find a house built on Rokofee Road near Old River fully engulfed in flame, said Concordia Fire District 2 Chief Vick Brown.

Brown said firefighters were called to the fire at 708 Rokofee Road at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and did not make it back to the station until 4:40 a.m.

Thankfully, no one was inside at the time, and there were no injuries to anyone fighting the blaze, he said.

Brown said the house was a total loss but still standing by the time the fire had been put out.

“The homeowner (Kenneth Wallace) said he had just bought it and was getting ready to move in,” Brown said. “It’s still standing, but the inside was completely destroyed.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Brown said the home was built on stilts, like many in that area where the river rises.

“More than likely (the cause) was electrical, but it is not safe for us to get inside and investigate further with it built off the ground like that.”

