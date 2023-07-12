Jena woman, two inmates caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into Concordia Parish Correctional Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jena, Louisiana, woman who allegedly tried to meet up with correctional officers to smuggle contraband into a parish jail.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Ruthy Paul was arrested and charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances and possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, arrest records show.

Public Information Director at CPSO Brandy Spears said Paul attempted to bring drugs into Concordia Parish Corrections Facility through what she thought to be a CPCF correctional officer. However, when she “arrived at the prearranged meeting place to give the drugs to the Correctional Officer, she was met by CPSO Narcotics Division and placed under arrest,” Spears said.

Authorities also charged two inmates at the correctional facility.

Ben Marenco, 30, of Metairie, and Christopher Tiner, 27, of Jena, were both charged with conspiracy to possess schedule I drugs with intent and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

“Christoper Tiner and Ben Marenco are inmates at the correctional facility who were involved in the plan to have contraband brought into the facility,” Spears said.