Jordan Antoine Knight Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

April 10, 2003 – June 21, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Jordan Antoine Knight, 20, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Carl Washington officiating.

Burial will follow at the Grove A. M. E. Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Jordan was born on April 10, 2003, the son of Stacey N. Washington and John “Bop” Knight, Sr. He attended school in the Natchez-Adams School District. He received his General Education Diploma in 2020. Jordan was full of love and always had a smile on his face.

He is preceded in death by his: maternal grandparents, Minister George Washington and Marjorie Hauer Washington; paternal grandparents, Joe Knight and Addie Knight; sister, Jon’Keydra Knight; uncle, Joe Blanton and aunt, Gladys Marie Knight.

Jordan leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; sisters, De’Necia Phipps, Jon’Kerria Knight, Johnette Knight and Ashonti Washington; brothers, John “Dookie” Knight, Jr., Ja’Kwon Knight, and Jaylon Brown; godmother, Shonda Ellis; two nieces, two nephews, seven aunts, four uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences made be sent to www.westgatefh.com.