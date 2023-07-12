Lisa Ann King Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

May 13, 1965 – June 27, 2023

BUNKLEY — Memorial graveside services for Lisa Ann King, 58, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on June 27, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Bunkley Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Lisa was born on May 13, 1965, to Charles Tillman Cockerham and Dorothy Ann Lee in Natchez, MS. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Charles Tillman Cockerham; three sisters, Jane, Day, Dora Lee and Donna Garner.

Lisa leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Dorothy Lee; two sons, Marley King and wife Jenny and Preston King and wife Marissa; three grandchildren, Hayden King, Presley King and Millie King; one sister, Pam Shuffield and husband Michael; one half-sister, Melissa Wiley; father to her two boys, Bobby King; a special friend Elsie Hall; a very special friend, Lynn Dunson who stood by her side until the very end, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomes.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.