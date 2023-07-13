Got questions for candidates? We want to hear from you Published 1:28 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

As election time draws near, it’s important now more than ever to stay informed on what is happening in our local government.

We care about the issues that matter most to you, the voters.

We want to hear from you. If you have specific questions in mind that you want us to ask of our candidates, please email those questions to sabrina.robertson@natchezdemocrat.com by Tuesday, Aug. 1. We’ll try to incorporate your questions as we interview candidates in the upcoming primary elections.

Also, look for all the election details – from sample ballots to interviews with candidates – in the August 5-6 print edition of The Natchez Democrat to stay informed before going to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 8.